Orienteering Mikkeli and Kotka received Jukola’s messages for 2025 and 2026

World the organizing rights and locations of the Jukola message for the largest orienteering event are now known until 2026.

Jukola’s management team said on Monday that it had awarded the 2025 Jukola to Mikkeli, where the event is organized by the special navigation club Navi

The 2026 Jukola is in Kotka, where it is organized by the special orienteering club Kymin Suunnistajat from Kotka and the Sports Club Vehkalahti Veikot from Hamina.

There were four applicants for those years.

Jukola’s management team said in the press release that the message will be made to the tops in accordance with the requirements of the mass event, taking into account the competition terrain and the services of the competition center. The choice of location and organizer also takes into account the organization of the event in different parts of Finland.

Next Jukola will be in Rovaniemi next summer, if the corona situation allows. The Arctic Circle Jukola was supposed to be back last June, but like many other big sporting events, it moved on.

In 2022, Jukola is scheduled to navigate in Mynämäki in Southwest Finland, in 2023 in Jukola in Porvoo and in 2024 in Kauhava.