Orienteering Jukola’s night will be the longest ever: in August, the amount of night navigation requiring a headlamp will even double from the usual

Jukola winner Jani Lakanen estimates that the number of participants in Arctic Circle Jukola will be considerably lower than normal.

One the thing will change significantly after the world’s largest orienteering event Jukola the message will move next summer from the weekend before Midsummer two months onwards to the end of August.

It is light that changes from one extreme to the other.

If Jukola had been held at a normal time in Rovaniemi, Jukola’s night would have been completely bright.

Now 21-22. August takes almost eight hours from sunset to sunrise. It is much more than in the usual Jukola held in southern Finland.

For example, in the most recent Jukola in 2019, Kangasala had less than four hours from sunrise to sunset.

Of the year 2021 In Arctic Circle-Jukola, the actual night navigation is about twice as normal as normal.

The longest night of Jukola is ahead.

At least for top teams, this is a big change. Winner of the 2016 Jukola Koove team Jani Lakasen according to top teams, the first four sections in a conventional Jukola are those that require a headlamp. In Rovaniemi, it can happen that only anchors can do without a lamp.

“This move to late summer means going into a darker forest than normal. The first share is pitch black from the beginning, and it also affects the choice of the starting share. This darkness will change the nature of the race moderately, even though the lights are good, ”says world and European champion Lakanen, who is currently coaching the Helsinki Orienteering Championship.

Lakasen according to the current headlamps used by orienteers illuminate up to a hundred meters if there are no obstacles or fog in the terrain. But the spotlight is quite narrow.

“The field of view is not nearly the same as a lamp.”

Terrain objects outside the beam can easily go unnoticed if the head does not turn properly in the right direction.

“August will see mistakes for top teams in a different way than it would happen on a nightless night. The pace will slow down by at least 45 seconds per kilometer, ”Lakanen estimates.

Lakanen directed the fifth section of the Koove winning team in 2016 in Jukola, Lappeenranta.

“It was clear then that I left with the lamp. It is likely that the anchors will have to draw lots in Rovaniemi to see if a map reading lamp is needed, ”says Lakanen.

Admittedly, this estimate does not take into account the likely slowdown in tip speed.

Now The lengths and tracks of the Arctic Circle-Jukola sections are designed for a nightless night.

“I don’t think we’re going to change them. The dark sections of the upstream become really laborious, and there can be really big differences. The top teams have to think about how tough runners have to be put in the starting stages. ”

A large part of Jukola’s message teams are amateur groups. Lakanen does not believe that a night darker than usual affects the number of participants.

“But the timing in August will definitely make an impact. Many wonder if it is such an important thing to be there. Even the most insecure may be left out. I believe that the number of participants will remain at some 60% of the optimal number. This is an empirical assessment drawn from the hat, ”says Lakanen.