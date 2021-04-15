Orienteering Jukola’s message will move again – now from June to August

The Jukola message will be organized in full in August, but the authorities will make the final decision on the number of participants.

Traditional orienteering Jukola’s message will move from June to August due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second time that the Arctic Circle-Jukola has to be postponed.

Initially, the competition was supposed to be held in June last year, but it was initially postponed for a year.

“The decision to transfer was made only after all the facts and possibilities had been weighed,” says the chairman of Jukola’s management team. Juhani Sihvonen notice of the recent decision.

In the terrains of Rovaniemi, the aim is to compete according to the new schedule on 21-22. August.

“We will not give up, we will try until the end. I now hope that the orienteers will meet the challenge and come to Rovaniemi. The organizers need all the support to make the event happen. ”

According to the organizers of the competition, 30,000–40,000 people have gathered in Jukola in recent years for one weekend.

The most recent Jukola in 2019 in Kangasala was the largest ever, with a total of 20,632 orienteers paying the participation fee.

“We want to conduct the event responsibly, so we will follow the meeting restrictions and instructions issued by the authorities,” says the Arctic Circle-Jukola Competition Director Martti Anttila.

Team registrations and purchased additional services will be postponed to August 2021. Deadlines for new registrations will be announced later.