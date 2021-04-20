Orienteering Finland chooses orienteers for the European Championships – Haapala, Heikkilä and Heinaro join clubs in the Helsinki metropolitan area

The European Orienteering Championships will be held in May in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

Finland participates with a team of 16 orienteers in the May European Championships in the sport in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. The Orienteering Federation released the race team on Tuesday.

The base of the race selections was exceptional this time, as international race screens were not made last year due to the coronavirus.

“In the selection of the team, special emphasis was placed on the Sunday sprint inspection competition,” the head coach Fredric Portin says in the union bulletin.

In the inspection competitions, a repeat run was also run in the afternoon.

“With the re-run experiences, the athletes got good fins for analyzing and developing their own sprint performance,” Portin says.

The metropolitan area the clubs got three orienteers for the European Championship team.

The direction of Espoo was chosen Ida Haapala and Helsinki Orienteering Tuomas Heikkilä and Einari Heinaro.