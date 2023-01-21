McMaster researchers found that orienteering participants reported improved spatial navigation and memory, suggesting that the sport could be helpful in combating cognitive decline.

The sport of orienteering, which draws on athleticism, navigational skills and memory, could be beneficial as an intervention or preventative measure to combat dementia-related cognitive decline, according to new research from McMaster University.

Researchers have speculated that the physical and cognitive demands of orienteering, which integrates exercise with navigation, may stimulate parts of the brain that our ancient ancestors used for hunting and gathering. The brain evolved thousands of years ago to adapt to the hostile environment by creating new neural pathways.

Those same brain functions aren’t as necessary for survival today due to modern day conveniences like GPS apps and readily available food. Researchers suggest it’s a “use it or lose it.”

“Modern life may lack the specific cognitive and physical challenges the brain needs to thrive,” says Jennifer Heisz, Canada Research Chair in Brain Health and Aging at McMaster University, who oversaw the research. “Without active navigation, we risk losing that neural architecture.”

Heisz points to Alzheimer’s disease, in which loss of the ability to orient oneself is among the first symptoms and affects half of all affected individuals, even in the mildest stage of the disease.

In the study, published on January 20, 2023 in the journal PLoS ONE , the researchers interviewed healthy adults, ages 18 to 87, with varying degrees of orienteering experience (none, intermediate, advanced, and elite). People who participate in orienteering have reported improved spatial navigation and memory, suggesting that adding elements of orienteering into regular workouts could be beneficial later in life.

“When it comes to brain training, the physical and cognitive demands of orienteering have the potential to give you more bang for your buck than exercise alone,” says lead author Emma Waddington, a student in the Department of Kinesiology who has designed the studio and is a coach and member of the national orienteering team.

The goal of orienteering is to navigate by running as fast as possible through unfamiliar territory, finding a series of checkpoints using only a map and compass. The most skilled athletes must switch efficiently between different mental tasks, making quick decisions as they move across the ground at a rapid pace.

The sport is unique because it requires active navigation while making rapid transitions between the parts of the brain that process spatial information in different ways. For example, reading a map depends on a third-person perspective on the environment. Orienteering practitioners must quickly translate information about their locations within the environment, in real time, as they perform the course.

It’s a skill that GPS systems have gleaned from modern life, the researchers say. This can affect not only our ability to navigate, but also our spatial processing and memory more generally, because these cognitive functions rely on overlapping neural structures.

The researchers suggest that there are two easy ways to incorporate more orienteering into your daily life: turn off GPS and use a map to find your way when traveling, and challenge yourself, spatially, by using a new route for running, walking, or bike ride.

“Orienteering is truly a sport for life. You can often see participants aged between 6 and 86 engaging in orienteering,” says Waddington. “My long-term involvement in the sport has given me an understanding of the process behind learning navigation skills and I have been inspired to research the uniqueness of orienteering and the scientific significance this sport may have on aging of the population,” says Waddington.

Orienteering is the sport of navigation, using a highly detailed map. Whether you’re an expert hiker, a competitive runner, or just a family or group out for a park activity, this sport helps you improve your surfing every time.

Orienteering can gradually build your map-reading skills from exploring a local city park filled with obvious structures to navigating remote terrain with few, if any, man-made features.

On orienteering maps, a route consists of a triangle, circles, a double circle, and sometimes connecting lines all in purple. The triangle is the start. The double circle is the finish line. All circles in between are checkpoints. Orange and white numbered flags are placed on the ground to show you that you have reached the correct position. At each checkpoint, you will need to stamp registering that you have found the correct location. You can use any route you want between checkpoints.

For all attendees, the structure of an event is a safety feature. At the end of the event, the number of returnees must match the number of those who started, so always check with volunteers at the finish line, even if you don’t complete the course. This keeps the sport safe and fun.

Orienteering events are timed. If you’re a runner, racing against the clock is a familiar experience, but orienteering offers the added challenges of a staggered start and deciding where your course goes as you run. And if you’re not a runner, automatic timing from check to check provides a way to gauge your navigating effectiveness through courses and compare yourself later to others who made different choices. Good choice of course often trumps sheer speed.

Orienteering maps are drawn on a larger scale than most topographic maps. Most commonly they are 1:15000 (1cm=150m) or 1:10000 (1cm=100m) but for orienteering in parks a map drawn in 1:5000 scale is used. All maps use a set of internationally agreed symbols and these are logical and easy to learn. You should absorb much of the information just by attending your first few events. Most orienteering maps also provide a detailed legend to help you understand the map.

Orienteering maps are drawn using magnetic north rather than “grid” or “true” north and are printed in up to five standard colors. Colors are an integral part of map symbols.

Along with your map, you will often be provided with control descriptions. Control descriptions provide the control marker number and describe its exact location. If you have found a check that is not the correct number listed on your description card, it is not your check!

Descriptions will be given as symbols or, for starters, in written words. The symbols are part of an international standard that allows you to orient yourself in any country in the world without speaking the local language.