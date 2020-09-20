Orienteering Angelniemi’s Ankkuri took the message championship with an almost flawless performance

The quest took the men’s championship.

On the table In the Finnish Championships in Orienteering messages on Sunday, the championships traveled to Angelniemi Ankkur in women and to Tampereen Pyrinnö in men.

Women’s race Anchor trio Heini Saarimäki, Emily Kemp and Sanna Kauppila defeated Pyrinto in half a minute. The bronze was won by Koovee.

“There was a small mistake at one cross, and I thought for a moment if someone had passed. Second, after the last cross of Pyrinth Venla Niemi came up against me and I realized he had made a mistake. As a team, we made very few mistakes, and this championship is incredible, ”rejoiced Ankkurin anchor Kauppila in the press release.

Men in the message Pyrinto defeated Ikaalinen Nousevan-Voima in just over two minutes. Helsinki Orienters got the bronze. For Pyrinnö, the message championship was apparently the first in men’s time, and his names were recorded in the history of the club as champions. Anton Kuukka, Severi Kymäläinen, Aleksi Niemi and Elias Kuukka.

“For the whole team, this is a great thing when they finally won,” said Elias Kuukka, who ran as an anchor.