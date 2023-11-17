Genoa – The minister of labor Marina Elvira Calderone participates in an event of the Orientation Fair at the Old Port of Genoa on the 20 years of results achieved through the Professional Education and Training courses (Iefp).

“Cultivate your talents, not those of your parents. The opportunities are there, there is only one thing you cannot afford to do: not play the match and sit on the bench”, is the message from the Minister of Labor Marina Calderone to the students of the Iefp of Liguria gathered at the Orientamenti Festival.

“My generation grew up with the myth of the permanent job and competitions and with the idea that high school was series A education and professional training was series C. This is not the case and your testimonies demonstrate it. As a government we believe much in professional training that allows everyone to write their own story and recover many cases of school dropouts. And with Minister Valditara we are working to prevent those who choose these paths from being penalized in accessing other valorization paths”.

A passage also dedicated to the theme of job security: “It will become a compulsory subject in study courses and I recommend you follow them without forgetting what you listen to because distractions can be fatal.”

Comment on the CGIL and UIL strike

On the sidelines of the initiative he comments on the ongoing strike: “Demonstrations are always legitimate in Italy everyone may think that they would have written the economic maneuver betterbut it is a fact that in this maneuver the most important resources are invested precisely in work”.