Orientation | Venla Harju took bronze in the middle distance and became the most successful woman at the European Championships in Estonia

Marika Teini lost the medal after making a mistake at the end of the course. Olli Ojanaho steered to fourth place in the men’s race as Sweden took a triple victory.

Venla from Harju became the most successful woman in individual distances at the European Orienteering Championships, when the Tampere woman took the middle distance bronze on Saturday, following on from her long distance victory on Thursday.

Harju took the medal at the end of the 5.3 kilometer course (20 ticks), after having been ahead until then Marika Teini made a mistake at the 17th check mark and dropped to fifth in the final results.

Harju now has seven competition medals, five of which have come from the World Championships.

To the superior in the Rakvere region of Estonia, Switzerland guided Switzerland to victory Simona Aebersoldwho is Harju’s former teammate of many years from Tampere’s Pyrinnö.

The award win was Aebersold’s first in his career. He had duller medals before.

To the delight of the home crowd, Estonia won the silver Evely Kaasikuwho represents Helsingin Suunnistai at club level and lives in Finland.

Olli Ojanaho reached the best achievement of his career in the general series.

Men’s multiple youth world champion in the competition Olli Ojanaho finally managed to produce a medal-winning performance in the prestigious competition.

It was enough for fourth place, as Sweden took the triple victory by Albin Ridefelt under. Ojanaho missed the medal position by more than a minute and a half.

There were already good signs on Thursday’s long journey, where Ojanaho finished sixth. He prepared for the season with an unusual formula, because he trained and studied winter and spring in France.

Miika Kirmula finished seventh in the middle distance race.

The European Championship ends on Sunday with messages. These are the only prestigious cross-country races of the season, because earlier in the summer only sprint races were run at the World Championships in Denmark.

Rakvere, Estonia: Middle distance, women:

1) Simona Aebersold Switzerland 35.40, 2) Evely Kaasiku Estonia 1.27 minutes behind, 3) Venla Harju Finland –2.50, 4) Ane Dyrkorn Norway –3.17, 5) Marika Teini

Finland –3.29…other Finns: 11) Miia Niittynen –5.30, 13) Enni Jalava –6.05, 17) Anu Tuomisto –7.05, 31) Veera Klemettinen –11.43, 33) Ina Westerlund –13.05.