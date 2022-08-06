Saturday, August 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Orientation | Venla Harju took bronze in the middle distance and became the most successful woman at the European Championships in Estonia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2022
in World Europe
0

Marika Teini lost the medal after making a mistake at the end of the course. Olli Ojanaho steered to fourth place in the men’s race as Sweden took a triple victory.

Venla from Harju became the most successful woman in individual distances at the European Orienteering Championships, when the Tampere woman took the middle distance bronze on Saturday, following on from her long distance victory on Thursday.

Harju took the medal at the end of the 5.3 kilometer course (20 ticks), after having been ahead until then Marika Teini made a mistake at the 17th check mark and dropped to fifth in the final results.

Harju now has seven competition medals, five of which have come from the World Championships.

To the superior in the Rakvere region of Estonia, Switzerland guided Switzerland to victory Simona Aebersoldwho is Harju’s former teammate of many years from Tampere’s Pyrinnö.

The award win was Aebersold’s first in his career. He had duller medals before.

See also  BBC suspends work in Russia

To the delight of the home crowd, Estonia won the silver Evely Kaasikuwho represents Helsingin Suunnistai at club level and lives in Finland.

Olli Ojanaho reached the best achievement of his career in the general series. Picture: Orienteering Association

Men’s multiple youth world champion in the competition Olli Ojanaho finally managed to produce a medal-winning performance in the prestigious competition.

It was enough for fourth place, as Sweden took the triple victory by Albin Ridefelt under. Ojanaho missed the medal position by more than a minute and a half.

There were already good signs on Thursday’s long journey, where Ojanaho finished sixth. He prepared for the season with an unusual formula, because he trained and studied winter and spring in France.

Miika Kirmula finished seventh in the middle distance race.

The European Championship ends on Sunday with messages. These are the only prestigious cross-country races of the season, because earlier in the summer only sprint races were run at the World Championships in Denmark.

See also  Taiwan | The US condemns China's missile activity over Taiwan and postpones its own missile test to reduce tensions

Rakvere, Estonia: Middle distance, women:

1) Simona Aebersold Switzerland 35.40, 2) Evely Kaasiku Estonia 1.27 minutes behind, 3) Venla Harju Finland –2.50, 4) Ane Dyrkorn Norway –3.17, 5) Marika Teini

Finland –3.29…other Finns: 11) Miia Niittynen –5.30, 13) Enni Jalava –6.05, 17) Anu Tuomisto –7.05, 31) Veera Klemettinen –11.43, 33) Ina Westerlund –13.05.

#Orientation #Venla #Harju #bronze #middle #distance #successful #woman #European #Championships #Estonia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Berkshire Hathaway Reports Q2 Net Loss of $43.7 Billion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.