Orientation | Venla Harju anchors Finland to the World Cup silver – Sweden was rejected

Finland celebrated its first ever orienteering sprint relay World Cup medal.

Finland finished third, but eventually celebrated World Cup silver in the orienteering sprint relay in Edinburgh, Scotland on Sunday. Finland’s anchor Venla Harjun Switzerland finished first Simona Aebersold and Sweden Tove Alexandersson.

After a while, however, Sweden was no longer found in the result list. The silver team was disqualified because anchor Alexandersson took the wrong 12th tick in the race.

Thus, Finland rose from bronze to silver with Sweden’s rejection. Norway took bronze.

Finland’s medal was historic: it was Finland’s first World Cup medal in the history of the sprint relay.

The sprint relay is a mixed relay and in the Finnish team the orienteers go in order Maija Sianoja, Miika Kirmula, Tuomas Heikkilä and Harju representing Tampere Pyrintö.

Tip ran away from Finland a bit during the early stages, but Finland even got back into the championship with Heikkilä’s great three-stage. Harju got from a good starting point to the last leg, three seconds behind Switzerland and Sweden.

“I tried to keep myself calm and read the route choices carefully until the end, when I had challenges in the personal sprint,” Harju commented on the starting situation in Yle’s TV interview.

In the end, Harju lost to Switzerland’s Aebersold by 39 seconds.

“In the middle, it felt like Switzerland and Sweden were starting to run away a little bit. I decided that I would keep my own good pace and not go with it, but keep my brain as acid-free as possible. I managed to see all the ticks to the end”, said a satisfied Harju at the finish line.

In the end, Norway was a good 20 seconds behind Finland.

“It was exciting when sometimes you could see people coming from behind who came to meet you. Fortunately, at the end I noticed that they are not quite close,” Harju commented on Yelle at the end of the race.

The World Championship of sprint races will end on Tuesday with a knock out sprint.