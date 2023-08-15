Orientation | Top orienteer Olli Ojanaho often leaves the map and compass at home: “The terrain should be new and unfamiliar”

The top orienteer Olli Ojanaho, 26, achieved two World Cup medals and a big Swedish race victory in the summer. Success has not come easily.

Travel it has literally been a long time for the Helsinki native to become the orienteering long distance medalist To Olli Ojanaho.

Ojanaho left the Junior World Championships as the most successful man of all time. He won six world championships, a silver and two bronze medals from 2014–2017.

The super promise to become a World Championship medalist in the general category only matured six years later. In mid-July, Ojanaho won bronze in the long distance WC and silver in the relay.

In between, Ojanaho suffered from orienteering and therefore missed the 2018 World Championships and injuries. An ankle injury, on the other hand, ruined the next season.

“They have indeed been very instructive years. There have been many setbacks, and in the last couple of years, success has started to come,” he says.

“Yes, patience and faith were tested at times.”

Itself the orienteer, who was rehabilitating back to top speed, noticed that his misfortune continued when the effects of the corona virus were also reflected in the competition calendar.

“Even though the year went well otherwise, I didn’t get to compete anywhere internationally. There were three of the same slightly worse years”, Ojanaho recalls.

That’s why the 26-year-old orienteer knows how to enjoy his upward curve. The results have steadily improved since 2021, and a real jackpot hit in July.

In addition to the World Cup medals, Ojanaho won the highly regarded O-Ringen, i.e. the Swedish checkered week. In the traditional week, most of the world’s top athletes compete.

“It was really hard for me. It’s actually hard to say which I prefer: the WC bronze or the victory in O-Ringen. They pretty much go into the same box.”

“Winning the World Cup would be the biggest win, but yes, that win in O-Ringen was really tough.”

Olli Ojanaho, representing Helsinki Orienteers, has taken a giant leap to the absolute top of the orienteering world. “This summer was really good,” he says.

Ditch skin is the first Finnish man to win an individual World Championship medal in orienteering in a decade and the first Finn to win the O-Ringen in 15 years.

“The checkered week suits me in the way that I’ve been fairly consistently confident in it in the last couple of seasons,” says Ojanaho.

He also reached sixth place in the middle distance at the World Championships and was by Matthias Kyburz also the only man to run in the top six at both individual distances.

Kyburz from Switzerland won gold in the middle distance and silver in the long distance in his home competition.

Ojanaho studies at Hanken, a Swedish-speaking business school. In the spring of 2022, he completed the exchange study that is part of his degree in Grenoble, France.

“It was a really good solution in terms of orienteering and especially for these World Championships in Switzerland,” says Ojanaho.

Mountains surrounded Grenoble is located at an altitude of about 200 meters above sea level, which enabled running training without the risk of slipping.

“Down in the valley, it melts throughout the winter. I also got to do very good hill and orienteering training,” he recalls.

On the athletic side, the student exchange increased the bank of experience from different terrains.

For the World Championships, Ojanaho and the other Finns also prepared in Austria and honed their last race condition in the most relevant terrains in Switzerland.

“The closer we got to the Games, the more we were on the official training grounds. There are a limited number of them, and if you start running in them many years before, they become familiar quite quickly. That’s why you have to look for terrains of a similar style further afield.”

In the countries surrounding Switzerland, you can find slope terrains with big differences in height and similar vegetation, which makes the orienteering challenges similar.

Olli Ojanaho says that he doesn't have a particular favorite weather: "I try to think that the weather can't be affected and it's usually the same for everyone during the race. You just have to strive for your best performance," he says.

of the World Cup the long distance was run in a different environment, different from the terrain type of the middle distance and the relay.

“It was quite small. There were a lot of dips in the elevation curves and little terrain in every direction. It was a rare and special type of terrain.”

Ojanaho was physically in shock as he also suffered from disorientation, but his head could not keep up in the forest. He felt that he had practiced too much self-orientation and stated that in the future he would practice with the map less and with a more precise rhythm.

He says that he emphasizes quality more than quantity in skill training.

“It has seemed to work. It feels like I’ve found my own, suitable rhythm and I’ve dared to have such weeks that there won’t be any orienteering exercises.”

“That is perhaps the same as with physical training. You have to find a balance in that too,” Ojanaho adds.

A guide according to Ojanaho, hunger and concentration must be at their peak at least at the time of the main games, so that it is possible to reach your own top level.

“In addition to scheduling physical fitness, it’s just as important to know what kind of skillful preparation works,” he adds.

Ojanaho concludes his more detailed weekly program with his coach Torsten Smedslund based on the plan made with The father is also in the background Mikko Ojanaho.

“I personally answer quite a lot about the practical implementation. With ‘Totte’ we plan and analyze the past, with our father we are more in touch and talk about both orienteering and training,” he says.

Sport training and analyzes take up most of the orienteer’s time at camp. As a counterbalance to intensive work, Ojanaho gives the brain something to think about in its everyday life.

Familiar terrain does not serve in the best possible way anyway.

“At home, there are weeks when I don’t go orienteering even once, for the very reason that in order for it to give something, the terrain has to be new and unfamiliar. Or at least one where you haven’t run very many times.”

Olli Ojanaho returned the Finnish men to the medal base in the individual trips of the World Championships after a ten-year break. 26-year-old orienteer. Born in February 1997 in Rovaniemi County. Lives in Helsinki and represents the Helsinki Planners. Raised by the Ounasvaara Ski Club. Studying at Hanken Svenska handelshögskolan. Achieved six gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the World Junior Championships between 2014 and 2017. Aimed for WC bronze in the long distance and WC silver in the relay in mid-July 2023. Won the prestigious O-Ringen, i.e. the Swedish tick week at the end of July 2023.

His studies Ojanaho works according to his own looser schedule. The top athlete who received Kandi’s papers last summer completes the Master’s phase in four years.

“One is behind us and three years are still ahead,” he says about his target schedule.

According to his philosophy, Ojanaho does things or studies at such a calm pace that you can be sure that extra factors will not interfere with your investment in orienteering.

“I don’t want to have to think that if I did something less, I would be better at sports,” he says.

“Everyday life should feel so loose that I can be sure that I wouldn’t be any better as an athlete if I did something else.”

Four children The firstborn of a family of orienteers is not the only top-level success in his family.

Turning 18 in September Eeva-Liina Ojanaho won World Championship medals both last year and this summer and won the 18-year-old women’s series in O-Ringen.

“Of course we talk a lot, we go through some old maps before the games or we talk after the games,” says the older brother.

Ojanahos are “pretty much the same tree” as guides. Consistency is the biggest strength of both, and in addition, the duo is at home in tough places as a competitor.

“Even though we have the same style, I also get a lot of inspiration from his performances, which are great to watch,” says Olli Ojanaho.

“Sometimes it’s quite exciting to be in the role of a bench athlete and to follow on the GPS tracking how that ball over there is progressing in the World Youth Championships.”