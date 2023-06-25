Orientation | Top figure skater Marika Teini criticizes Jukola’s traditions: “The women’s competition is like in the 70s”

Marika Teini asked if the format of Venloje’s message is modern or if women should also be offered longer and more sections.

Orientation middle distance European champion and World Cup silver medalist Marika Teini misses Jukola’s traditional message of more equal treatment for women.

Grammar school pupil announced On her Instagram account, she decided “as a troublesome woman and a prankster, to get a little annoyed by Venloje’s message”, i.e. the women’s race that opens the Jukola weekend.

The national team guide asked if the format of Venloje’s relay is modern or if longer and more sections should be offered to women as well.

“When sports have become more equal, in recent years it has started to seem strange that the women’s competition in the main event of our sport is similar to the 70s, when women’s sports were not valued anywhere near the same level as men’s,” he wrote.

The teenager received almost 200 responses to his conversation by Saturday evening.

“I would roughly estimate that more than 90 percent are positive from both racing and fitness orienteers, regardless of gender,” says Teini.

According to the feedback she received, a longer women’s relay would be welcome in Jukola.

"At least with a quick schedule, we cannot react."

In Jukola two relays have run for more than four decades, when the four-part Venloje relay joined the seven-part Jukola relay in 1978.

This year’s Jukola women’s share lengths varied between 5.2 and 7.7 kilometers, the men’s sections were between eight and 15.1 kilometers.

IFK Göteborg’s winning time in Venloje’s relay was almost exactly three hours (3:00:43). Stora Tuna OK took their historic fourth consecutive Jukola victory with a time of 8:21:23.

Chairman of Kaukametsäläiset ry, the founder and owner community of Jukola message Juhani Sihvonen says that Teini’s opening is worth considering.

“The matter can be investigated. I don’t rule anything out, and every time there is a show, it’s good to think about it, but at least we won’t be able to react quickly,” he says.

The basis for absoluteness is quite clear. Jukola has been applied for and granted for certain terrains with the current system until 2028.

“If it is renewed, future changes must be taken into account when applying. It affects so many things, so it’s good to take the organizer’s perspective on it too,” says Sihvonen.

Grammar school pupil already wrote in his update that it is not easy to edit an event the size of the Jukola weekend. The top orienteer therefore does not expect a quick schedule.

“It was little known that nothing would be done in these few years, when the racetrack plans for several years and everything else are already quite far along,” he says.

“But in itself, it’s nice that the idea wasn’t completely rejected, even though there was perhaps a bit of a small clang in it, that now it’s an effort if we change it.”

Venloja’s relay has traditionally started on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., and Jukola’s relay the same evening at 11 p.m. The schedules and activities around them have become standardized.

“It’s easy to say that it’s not when you’re two or three hours early. It’s not quite that simple,” says Sihvonen.

Even with a small change, a mass event would require more voluntary labor than at present. Television also has a say in the schedules.

“ “I’m not knocking out Marika’s idea, and all such presentations must be investigated.”

The chairman of the Kaukametsäläiset ry, Juhani Sihvonen, says that Marika Tein’s discussion opening about the format of Venloje’s message can be investigated. Picture of the 2014 Kuopio-Jukola, which was organized in Vehmersalmi.

Jukolan the current TV contract is valid until 2026. The 2027 and 2028 events were awarded to Sotkamo and Espoo last week.

“That’s it [aikataulumuutos] would increase TV time”, says Sihvonen.

Finnpanel, which measures TV viewing by The reach of Venloje’s message was 476,000 viewers and the average number of viewers was 200,000 viewers.

Jukola’s message reached 559,000 viewers, but due to the night time, the average viewership was 101,000 viewers from Venlo.

The message of Venlo is also of interest to orienteers, as the number of participants is on the rise.

“Every year it seems that Venlat catches up with Jukola in the number of teams. I wondered if there was anything in this format [vikaa] if you think from the perspective of the masses. We have the biggest growth in Venlo,” says Sihvonen.

“I’m not knocking out Marika’s idea, and all such presentations must be investigated if it makes sense,” he adds.

From Joensuu The top orienteer representing Kalevan Rasti understands Jukola’s position and the reluctance to change that it brings.

“It is the crown jewel of our sport, and no one wants to change it easily from the organizing organization, because it somehow works at the moment. And probably from the point of view of many fitness trainers [toimii] very well”, he says.

In the same breath, Teini is happy that his discussion opening reached a lot of regular fitness enthusiasts, who were also in favor of Venloje’s longer message.

“Actually, there was a very diverse development proposal. For example, whether the daily message should also be opened for men in the gym,” says Teini.

“It’s nice that it [avaus] was received with such enthusiasm, and from there we immediately began to come up with ideas.”

There is a journey from idea to implementation, especially in an event of Jukola’s size. Also, whose terms the event will be carried forward must be decided at that stage.

“Shall we do it for the peaks or shall we make it a fitness event where the peaks also run”, summarizes Teini.

Sihvonen says that he will catch the multiple prize medalist on Point and opening the conversation.

Top orienteers are able to run longer sections, and bigger teams can be gathered around them in bigger clubs.

“For some small town, four women and [lyhyempi] the trip is just right. All of these must be gutted and an investigation must be made, what will be the effect on the number of participants.”

If legs are added to the Venlo relay and they are extended, is there a risk that the entire race will practically turn into a Jukola running during the day? And would Venlat then wither away as an event if the change did drive women to the actual message of Jukola?

“Does the women have their own series there in Jukola’s message, that there would be purely female teams”, Sihvonen presents one option.

“But then there is the challenge that some have run the Venloje relay.”

“ “All these things must be gutted and a report made on how it affects the number of participants.”

Jukolan terrains are banned from training years before the event. That’s why the women who run both Venloje’s and Jukola’s relays benefit from the day race.

“They get to navigate when we know that they won’t be fighting at the top. Those who have run Venla and are running Jukola have a certain advantage”, admits Sihvonen.

“This is not an easy situation. If a women’s series is established in Jukola, they must be banned from running during the day. But how do you control it?”

Tiomila is four years older than Jukola announced in May that in the name of equality, it will make changes to both women’s and men’s messages starting next year.

The teenager describes the change made in Sweden as good and progressive, but at the same time really radical.

“In the future, women will also run at night, but that relay will be run in two parts, as it were. It’s also quite a compromise that half of the relay is run during the day, then there’s a break and the other half at night.”

The opening part of Jukola’s message started in the light of headlamps at 11 p.m.

Tiomila has already received criticism that the organizers changed the format of the men’s message at the same time – according to prevailing opinion, for the worse.

According to Teini, this should not happen in Jukola. In his Instagram message, he already emphasized the functionality of Jukola’s message format and announced that he didn’t want to start messing with it.

“In Jukola, the men’s relay is really traditional and obviously works well. The development of the women’s race should not be at the expense of the men’s race,” says Teini.

Alexis Kiven Seven brothers According to Sihvonen, the event organized in the spirit will continue to cherish certain values ​​and traditions.

“The nature of the competition will be preserved. You shouldn’t move voluntarily if it doesn’t make sense,” he says.

“Jukola’s message has always had seven parts. It’s a relay run overnight, and the format hasn’t been changed other than 2011, when Venloje was allowed to run it. That’s the only big change.”

According to Sihvonen, Jukola is made on the terms of the best, but with the masses in mind.

“If the trips are increased, it means that there will be more joint departures and others, when groups of enthusiasts cannot complete the route in a certain time. The journey may also be shortened [osallistujia]that you don’t dare to leave then.”

Head and knee fine after a wild fall

Marika Teini (center) had a hard time in Venloje’s relay.

Marika Teini left Venloje’s relay on Saturday with his right knee heavily packed. Kalevan Rast’s top orienteer fell and hit his head and knee.

“I don’t even understand what happened there and what exactly I stumbled upon. I took a good fall from the ditch to the ditch on the other side,” he says now.

“That ditch was dry, and I went headfirst. I don’t know how I didn’t even protect my head with my hands as a reflex. Then I hit my knee on a rock right then and there.”

According to Tein, the fall in the Epoo forests in Porvoo did not cause any serious injury. He was able to train on Thursday as well.

“It’s still not terribly clever with that knee down, but you can already do something. Sports training as well.”

So the World Championships in Switzerland in July or other competitions are not in danger?

“There shouldn’t be anything like that. Now it seems that it has started to recover quite well.”

“ “I took a good fall from the ditch to the other side’s ditch.”

Grammar school pupil says that his condition was monitored the night after Venloje’s message in case of a head injury.

“Yes, during the night they woke up and observed that they are in this world,” he says.

“In itself, it’s good that you got to the first aid immediately upon reaching the finish line and received expert instructions on what to do.