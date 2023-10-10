Orientation | The widow bequeathed half a million euros to a small sports club

Kemiö’s Kiilat received a substantial legacy donation.

In actual FinlandKemiön Kiilat, a sports club based in Kemiönsaari, faced quite a surprise last year when the will of a local widow was investigated.

Kemiö’s Kiilat received a donation of 500,000 euros from the inheritance.

The donor who died in 2022 – like her husband who died in 2004 before – was a member of Kemiö Kiiloje. The couple made their working career as apple growers.

The inheritance was also donated to two other local associations.

“It was a surprise that something like this happened. Here again, the operation of a small club has been secured for many tens of years”, the chairman of Kiilojen Mikko Hagsberg says.

According to the chairman, the club’s annual budget is around 15,000 euros. The biggest expense item is the maintenance of your clubhouse.

In the year Kemiö Kiilat, founded in 1935, is especially known as an orienteering club. There are also athletics and rowing activities. The most recent addition is the e-sports division.

“At the moment, the operation is quite small. We don’t really have children or young people here in the northern part of Kemiönsaari. At the moment, we are putting a lot of effort into who we have, the seniors,” says Hagsberg.

According to the chairman, the purpose of the inheritance pot is still being considered.

“They are currently invested in different financial instruments. Some of it hasn’t arrived yet, because that money was tied up in things that didn’t immediately turn into money in the account.”

“Investment decisions have not been made yet. Everything is under consideration,” says Hagsberg.