Orientation | The star of the Finnish national team appeared in an interview with Yle in a terrible condition: “I dived headfirst into the ditch”

Marika Teini was not satisfied with her performance in the Venloje relay.

National team guide Marika Teini appeared extremely angry in an interview with Yle after the third part of Venloje’s message. The 34-year-old athlete was covered in mud from top to bottom: plaster had splashed on the woman’s white number vest, face and blond hair.

The reason for Teini’s wrinkled appearance was revealed in an interview with Yle.

“I dived headfirst into the ditch. I tripped right there on the edge of the ditch, and I hit my head on that ditch bed so hard that I had to collect myself for a moment and wonder if it’s here now and can still run,” he said and continued:

“Fortunately, there was a drinking fountain there and you could get water. The staff said that it looks like all the limbs are safe, so you can continue.”

The visibly frustrated Teini was also disappointed with his performance in orienteering.

“I don’t know what’s so damn hard about performing at your own level”, he said in an interview with Yle and said that he fell into a small mistake right from the first mark.

“After that it went well for a long time and then a classic of the terrain happened, a bad crossing of the green (density) and an identification error,” he continued.

Splashing into the ditch crowned the woman’s misfortune.

Kalevan Rasti took third place in Venloje’s relay in Porvoo. Cecile Calandry (left), Ida Haapala, Marika Teini and Mia Niittynen ran in the team.

Of difficulties despite this, Teini managed to raise Kalevan Rast from sixth place to fifth with his own share.

The Joensuula club took third place in the four-part Venloje relay, being at the same time the best Finnish club in the competition. The difference between the winning club IFK Göterborg was 4.53 minutes and the runner-up OK Linne nine seconds.

In addition to Tein, Kalevan Rasti’s team also ran Cecile Calandry, Ida Haapala and Mia Niittynen.

34 years old Marika Teini is one of the regular faces of the Finnish national orienteering team. He is a multiple World Cup medalist, and the brightest of the medals is the middle distance silver from 2018.