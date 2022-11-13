Orientation | The place of study influenced the youth world champion Ida Haapala’s club change

Ida Haapala moves to represent Joensuu’s Kalevan Rasti.

Finland national team guide and junior world champion Ida Haapala changes club and moves from Espoo Suunna to represent Joensuu’s Kalevan Rasti.

This is one of the most significant club transfers of the fall.

Haapala has started medical studies at the University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio, and this matter influenced the club change.

“Now that I’ve been living in Eastern Finland for several years, it’s a natural moment to switch to a club operating in this direction,” says Haapala in Kalevan Rast’s press release.

Haapala, 21, comes from Nurmijärvi. He won the European Junior Championship in 2018 and world championship 2019.

In the 2022 season, Haapala won the student world championship in the middle distance and was in the Finnish team that reached fifth place in the EC relay.

Orientation in addition, Haapala competes in skiing, where he has been a member of the youth national team. At the Junior World Championships in 2021 in Vuokatti, he finished ninth in the best freestyle.

The 2025 World Orienteering Championships are in Kuopio, and they are Haapala’s long-term goal. Next summer’s goals are the World Championships and the World Cup in Switzerland.

“I get help from Kalevan Rasti, especially in developing my skills. The club’s camping forms a good whole with the national team’s activities, which makes it easier to plan your own activities,” says Haapala.

Haapala strengthens Kalevan Rasti’s women’s team in the club relays, which finished fourth as the best Finnish club in last summer’s Venlo relay.

Kalevan Rasti’s women’s representative group already includes a multiple prize medalist Marika Teiniwinner of the middle distance Finnish championship Siiri Silvennoinen and the first to exchange from the opening part of the EM message Miia Niittynen.

“With the change of club, I get to train together with a strong team and I am also looking forward to Venloje’s message. You will definitely have to seriously compete for posts, which will move the whole team forward,” says Haapala.

