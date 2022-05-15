Orientation The overwhelming victory in the Finnish Championships gave Venla Harju self-confidence in the World Cup

Miika Kirmula got tougher in the men’s championship.

From Tampere national team navigator Venla Harju achieved the first adult medal of his time in sprint.

It was the World Championship bronze in Sotkamo’s home competitions in 2013. Since then, there have been two World Championship bronzes from the middle.

Now Harju has invested especially in sprint trips, because this year there are only sprints in the World Championships program in Denmark.

On Sunday, Harju received nice feedback about his bet, as he won the Finnish Sprint Championship in Jyväskylä by far.

“Profit it brings self-confidence, and on the basis of this, it is nice to go to the World Cup to see the adequacy of your own pace on international tracks, ”Harju said in a statement from the Finnish Navigation Association.

Harju has not set any investment goals for the World Cup. However, he knows that with a successful performance, the ranking could be among the top six.

“We’ve been running sprints against other national teams at the winter national team camps. There are more women in the world who can keep up with this level of pace. Then it’s a bit of a day and track to see who succeeds, ”Harju said.

In Jyväskylä, the Harju of the Pyrenees of Tampere left a trio of challengers on a 3.3-kilometer track Marika Teinin, Ida Haapalan and Inka Nurminen 25-27 seconds away.

“A couple of times I had to stop at checkpoints, but it was worth making those stops so I knew where to go at the checkpoint,” Harju said.

Also in men, the champion was expected, but with a smaller margin. One of the best male orienteers in Finland in recent years Miika Kirmula won the championship by five seconds Tuomas Heikkilään.

Kirmula, who invested more in sprint than before, was pleased with her performance of the day, except for a few hesitations.

“For the first time in the Swedish World Cup, I get to see the international sprint pace. It is a big milestone before any Danish World Cup, ”said Kirmula.

Kirmula has invested in cross-country orienteering in the past, so the international pace in sprinting is a mystery.

“It’s hard to say anything about your own pace, but other Finns have run international sprints and shown themselves to be high with successful performances.”

The sprint tour of the World Orienteering Cup will take place in Sweden on 26-29. May.

Jyväskylä: Finnish Championship sprint:

Men: 1) Miika Kirmula Kaleva Rasti 14.26, 2) Tuomas Heikkilä Helsinki Orienteering 14.31, 3) Teemu Oksanen Ikaalisten Nouseva-Voima 14.40, 4) Joni Hirvikallio Koovee 14.44, 5) Juho Ylinen Ikaalisten Nouseva-Voima 14.50, 6) S) Aspiration 14.55.

Women: 1) Venla Harju Tampereen Pyrinto 13.44, 2) Marika Teini Kaleva Rasti 14.09, 3) Ida Haapala Direction Espoo 14.10, 4) Inka Nurminen Jämsä Retki-Veikot 14.11, 5) Elisa Mattila Lahden Suunnistajat-37 14.18, 6) Sari Anttonen SK Pohjantähti 14.21.