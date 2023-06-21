Orientation | Raimo Arvola, 56, who ran in the Jukola relay over the weekend, has died

Raimo Arvola died at his cottage beach in Tampere.

20.6. 21:45

Yet competed in the Jukola relay in Porvoo last weekend Raimo Arvola has died at the age of 56.

His company KooVee, which published Arvola on Tuesday, tells about the sad news obituary.

Arvola ran the relay that started late on Saturday evening as the opener of KooVee’s team of five.

After his own opening part, the orienteering influencer from Tampere continued to Porvoo overnight in the maintenance duties of his club’s first team.

After the competition, Arvola returned to his summer cottage, where he drowned in his own sauna beach in a kayaking accident on Monday evening. Morning paper according to the accident happened in Tampere’s Kämmenniemi.

In the year Arvola, born in 1966, was a passionate orienteer who worked in the sport as a coach, team leader and manager, among other things. According to Suunnistusliitto, the association’s map register is also the work of Arvola.

Arvola was also known in the business world. He was one of the founders of the Tampere-based technology company Solita, founded in 1996.

In recent years, Arvola also excelled in philanthropy. He was organizing a race, which has collected funds for the Tampere Children’s Clinic Support Association with the help of orienteering.

“It’s easy to think that athletes are self-centered and only care about themselves. The main idea in all of this is that the big and strong must take care of the weaker. A successful person can also have a good heart,” Arvola said in 2019, when Morning paper interviewed him about the charity drive.