Orientation | Olli Ojanaho brought the Finnish men a World Cup medal after a long break: “Sometimes it turns around when you try enough times”

The medal is Ojanaho’s first in the prestigious competition for adults.

13.7. 17:31 | Updated 13.7. 20:22

Originally from Rovaniemi Olli Ojanaho returned Finnish men’s orienteering to the taste of personal World Cup medals after a ten-year hiatus, when the Helsinki Orienteering athlete captured the long-distance World Cup bronze in the mountainous terrain of Laax, Switzerland. The medal is Ojanaho’s, 26-year-old, who has won six junior World Cup golds, the first prestigious medal of his career for adults.

Ojanaho did an upbeat performance on the tough 14 kilometer route and defeated the Czech Republic in a tight bronze medal battle Tomas Krivdan and Sweden Emil Svenskin in 14 seconds. At the end of the race, the bronze medalist advanced at a great pace for the Norwegian star who took the championship Kasper Harlem Fosser on the trail of.

“For quite a few years it (the medal) has been chased. These are tough skabos and many things have to be successful. Sometimes it crossed my mind for a moment that today would be the day. Yes, it still surprised me a bit when I heard that I was in the medal fight”, Ojanaho reiterated in the Orienteering Association’s press release.

The long-distance route was brutal for the orienteers, as the start of the race was at 1,800 meters and hundreds of meters of ascent accumulated on the slopes.

“My legs were completely exhausted at the end of the run. It was so wet and muddy on the slopes that the downhills were slippery and really wear-and-tear. I thought that you just have to have fun with the orientation, take the ticks carefully, and you shouldn’t think about being tired when choosing the route”, described Ojanaho.

The difference between Ojanaho and champion Fosser was four and a half minutes at the finish line. Switzerland took the silver Matthias Kyburz.

Finland achieved a medal in the men’s individual World Championships most recently at Vuokatti’s home games in 2013, when Mårten Boström steered to sprint world champion and Jani Lakanen took the long distance World Cup silver. At the 2019 World Championships, Finland won silver in the men’s relay.

For Ojanaho, the bitter fourth place has become all too familiar in international competitions in recent years.

“At the end of the race, I felt like I was freezing on that back straight. Fortunately, the seconds turned on their side. When the basic level is close to a medal, sometimes it turns around when you try enough times.”

Miika Kirmula reached the top ten of the race in ninth place, Touko Seppä was the 25th In the women’s competition Venla Harju was ninth like Kirmula.

The World Championships continue on Saturday with the middle distance finals.