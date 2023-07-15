Orientation | Ojanaho and Harju managed sixth in the middle distance of the World Championships

Switzerland took a double victory in the men’s middle distance at their home competition.

Finland Olli Ojanaho continued his strong momentum in the World Orienteering Championships held in Laax, Switzerland, when the Helsinki Orienteering athlete finished sixth in the men’s middle distance. Switzerland, which progressed to a superior championship by Matthias Kyburz behind, there was a tight battle for the duller medals, and Ojanaho was left behind by Austria in the end Jannis Bonek only 37 seconds from the bronze result.

Having secured a double victory for Switzerland Joey Hadorn was 44 seconds faster than Ojanaho. On Thursday, Ojanaho, who won the World Championship bronze in the long journey of the World Championships, defeated the Norwegian star at the finish line Kasper Harlem Fosserbut Swedes Albin Ridefelt and Gustav Bergman barely finished ahead of the 26-year-old Finn.

Kyburz, who thrives in the demanding Swiss terrain, took gold in his home competition, two minutes ahead of his compatriot Hadorn.

Remember the Finns Miika Kirmula finished 16th and Topi Syrjäläinen 20th.

Women’s in the middle distance race Venla Harju certainly aimed for the top ten and, like Ojanaho, took sixth place. Also in the women’s race we saw an overwhelming champion, when Sweden Tove Alexandersson left the Russian-Swiss Natalia Gemperlen to silver and its earthlings by Hanna Lundberg for bronze by more than two minutes.

The World Championship gold was the 18th of Alexandersson’s career. Harju, who finished ninth in the long distance, succumbed to Alexandersson in 5.45 minutes, and the medal place was more than three minutes away.

Kirsi Nurmi was 20th in the final results. Marika Teini unfortunately had to stop the race. According to Yle’s TV broadcast, Teini suffered from nausea.

The World Championships will end on Sunday with relays.