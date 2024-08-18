Sunday, August 18, 2024
Orientation | Miika Kirmula won EC bronze

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2024
in World Europe
Orientation | Miika Kirmula won EC bronze
The medal is orienteer Kirmula’s first personal prize medal.

Miika Kirmula has aimed for EC bronze in a long distance competition. Kirmula reached a sweet finish and took the bronze, 4 minutes 34 seconds behind the winning time.



In the competitions held in Mori, Hungary, Kirmula had to wait for her medal until Sweden’s Emil Svensk reached the finish line. In the end, Svensk was a good half minute behind Kirmula.

Norway won overwhelmingly Kasper Harlem Fosser. Swiss Daniel Hubmann fought for silver.

