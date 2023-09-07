Thursday, September 7, 2023
Orientation | Janne Salmi continues as the manager of the Norwegian national orienteering team

September 7, 2023
According to the Norwegian Orienteering Association, an extension contract has been signed with Salme until October 2026.

From Since 2020, leading the Norwegian national orienteering team Janne Salmi will continue with the new contract.

The Norwegian Orienteering Association, one of the top orienteering countries toldthat an extension contract has been concluded with Salme until October 2026.

“The team works well under Janne’s leadership. He has strong professionalism and is well liked by both athletes and colleagues. Now we are aiming for another Norwegian success in the next three years”, Secretary General of the Norwegian Orienteering Association Øystein Hildeskorn praised the Finnish ex-world champion.

“I am very grateful for this trust. I’ve had a great three-year season with great athletes, and I couldn’t imagine a better job at the moment,” said Salmi.

