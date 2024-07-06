Orientation | Gold for Finnish women in the youth World Championships

Navigation|In the men’s relay, Finland’s first team finished fourth.

Orientation the youth world championships got a golden decision for Finns in the Czech Republic, when Elli Punto, Virna Pellikka and Eeva-Liina Ojanaho won the relay world championship overwhelmingly on Saturday.

The Czech Republic took no fewer than five of the six medals on its home field in the women’s individual cross-country trips of the Games and went into the women’s competition as the overwhelming pre-favorite.

Punto brought Finland to the first exchange in third place. In the second leg, Pellikka put Finland on top and let Ojanaho go one minute ahead of the Czech Republic.

“I knew that if I just focused, I could do this. At the beginning, I looked through the course and noticed that there are really precise points on the course, where you don’t have to rush, and it doesn’t help to be lazy,” said Pellikka in a press release from the Orienteering Association.

Finland quickly broke away to a lead of more than three minutes in the anchor section. Ojanaho finally brought Finland to the overwhelming world championship with a two-minute margin of victory.

“Just last night I was on the phone with my mother and I was horrifying the anchors from other countries who are running with me. Mother just said that it’s not worth bowing to them in any way, even though they’ve been better on other trips,” Ojanaho said.

The relay silver went to Norway, and the Czech Republic had to settle for bronze.

Women’s in addition to the relay world championship, Punto won gold in the sprint. In the men’s relay, Finland’s first team finished fourth.