Orientation | Gold for Finland from the European Youth Championships

In total, Finland received four medals from the Games.

Finland young orienteers competed successfully when the European Youth Orienteering Championships came to an end in Szczecin, Poland. In total, Finland received four medals from the games: one gold, two silver and one bronze.

On Monday, the final day of the European Championship, Finland’s 16-year-old girls managed to repeat their European Championship gold from last year, and the 18-year-old boys also won silver.

They competed in the 16-year-old girls’ relay team Lotta Laakso, Anni Jantunen and Iida Koskinen.

“We had a consistently good team, and I believed that the others would also succeed well enough. It was known that the Swiss have a tough anchor who won both individual trips, but I also trusted our own anchor”, Lotta Laakso truei In the orienteering association’s bulletin.

The performance on the final day was also to the coach’s liking.

“The message day was excellent, as we got good teams in every series, and many athletes still had a successful performance to this day,” the national team coach was happy Arttu Syrjäläinen.