Sunday, July 16, 2023
Orientation | Finnish women finished fourth in the orienteering World Cup relay

July 16, 2023
The Finnish team was guided by Miia Niittynen, Maija Sianoja and Venla Harju.

Finland women’s orienteering triathlon Miia Niittynen, Maija Sianoja and Venla Harju finished fourth in the women’s relay at the World Championships in Switzerland.

After two legs, Finland was in the bronze medal fight, but Harju, who had competed in all the World Cup trips, was unable to match Norway’s Andrine Benjaminsen up to speed.

Sweden took the overwhelming relay gold, four and a half minutes behind the silver team, Switzerland. Norway was ten minutes behind Sweden, Finland 12.36 minutes behind.

