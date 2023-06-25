Orientation | Finland won five gold medals at the European Junior Championships

Finland was the second best country in the team statistics.

Orientation the youth EC competitions in Velingrad, Bulgaria ended with the relays on Sunday, and Finland continued its success by winning the European championships in girls’ relays in both the 16-year-old and 18-year-old categories. In total, the young Finnish orienteers collected five European Championship golds and a total of eight medals.

In the team statistics, Finland was the second best country at the Games after Switzerland, and the youth national team coach Arttu Syrjäläinen was satisfied for a reason.

“During the Games, the Finns’ performance was at an excellent level across the board. The Konkars, if such a word can be used in this context, showed by example how to succeed. On top of this, the first-timers of the Games managed to make absolutely freezing good bets and were probably a little surprised themselves,” Syrjäläinen summed up in the press release.

The work of the Finnish youth national team continues in a week in Romania, when the World Youth Championships will be held in Baia Mare from the 3rd to the 8th. July.