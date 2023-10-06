Orientation | Finland aimed for bronze in the EC relay

Finland was 55 seconds behind Sweden, who won the race.

Finland the mixed team finished third in the sprint relay of the European Championships in Verona on Friday. Competed in the Finnish team Inka Nurminen, Teemu Oksanen, Tuomas Heikkilä and Venla Harju.

Sweden won the race 36 seconds ahead of Switzerland. Finland was 55 seconds behind the winner.

Nurminen opened the Finnish competition for sure and came to the interchange in seventh place. Oksanen lifted the team to third and one minute away from the top.

Heikkilä caught second place Switzerland in the third leg, but Elena Roos ran away to silver in the final section. Harju left the Norwegian anchor seven seconds behind in fourth place.

“The whole team is in good shape and showed glimpses of that shape at the games this year. The self-confidence was certainly quite strong when we started this race. It’s an important thing”, Heikkilä, who ran the third stage, assessed the background of the success in the Suunnistusliitto’s press release.