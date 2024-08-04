Orientalist Tarasov: Iran’s upcoming strike on Israel will be demonstrative

The upcoming strike by Iran on Israel will be demonstrative, says political scientist and expert on the problems of the Middle East and Caucasus Stanislav Tarasov. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about the purpose of the expected attack.

According to the orientalist, the US is trying to prevent escalation in the region, and therefore is monitoring Iran’s possible response.

“Arab analysts believe that there is an unspoken factor: the Iranian side is focusing on certain points in coordinating its position with the United States. [Президент США Джо] Biden says calmly that he is almost certain that Iran will not respond to the attack in Tehran, but if it happens, it will not be as per the horror scenario described by the Israeli and Iranian military. It all comes down to the fact that there will be an operation similar to April 13, when Iran responded to the attack on Damascus. Then there was a battle in virtual space for five hours. The missiles did not reach their destination, all were shot down on the approaches. And now certain agreements are being made, apparently, between the Americans and Iran on the deterrent factor,” he explained.

Iran has found itself in a situation where it needs to save face, so there must be a strike, the question is when and what kind. Now, by all indications, there will be a strike, but not the one expected. It will be demonstrative, the Iranian side will extract the maximum PR effect from it, that they did respond. It must be demonstrative in a certain sense Stanislav Tarasovorientalist

Three US and Israeli officials expect Iran to strike Israeli territory on Monday, August 5, due to the escalation of the conflict, Axios reports. At the same time, The Jerusalem Post reported that Tehran plans to attack Israel on August 12-13, the Jewish Holocaust Memorial Day.

The plans are linked to the July 31 attack on Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh at his residence in Tehran, which failed to save him.