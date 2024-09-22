Orientalist Bagdasarov says Netanyahu plans to open a second front in Lebanon

Director of the Center for the Study of the Middle East and Central Asia Semyon Bagdasarov said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to open a second front in Lebanon. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Bagdasarov stressed that Netanyahu needs a resounding victory to distract attention from the previous failure, but warned that Hezbollah could put up much fiercer resistance than Hamas.

“What doubts can there be about the resolve if they say it’s time to attack? And Netanyahu won’t win in Gaza in any case. He understands this himself, so he’s trying to find his fortune elsewhere,” the orientalist noted.

On September 17, dozens of people were injured in pager explosions in several regions of Lebanon, including the southern suburb of Beirut. Al Jazeera, citing a source in the country’s security service, said that the Israeli military had managed to hack into the pagers used by Hezbollah and cause them to detonate.