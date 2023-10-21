Orientalist Satanovsky was fired from Soloviev Live for insulting the Russian Foreign Ministry

Orientalist and political scientist Evgeniy Satanovsky was fired from the Soloviev LIVE channel for his offensive statements addressed to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who oversees issues of the Middle East and Africa. This was announced by journalist Vladimir Solovyov. He also personally apologized for the expert’s words.

What did Satanovsky say about Zakharova?

Earlier, a video of Satanovsky’s interview with an Israeli journalist circulated online. During a conversation about the situation in the Middle East, the political scientist said that Zakharova and Bogdanov allegedly take an anti-Semitic position. In addition, the orientalist insulted the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and wondered how she could be an official representative of the diplomatic department.

On October 21, Soloviev published a video in which he apologized to Zakharova and Bogdanov for Satanovsky’s statements. He called them unfair and unacceptable. “I don’t see the opportunity to continue professional communication with Evgeniy Yanovich and decided to dismiss Satanovsky from our channel,” the journalist said.

Satanovsky said that he does not regret what he said to Zakharova and compared himself with Chernomyrdin

Satanovsky commented on his dismissal with the phrase “karma is always karma.” According to the expert, he never regrets anything. The orientalist also emphasized that Soloviev had every right to fire him.

The orientalist explained his tone by saying that he tries not to use swear words in spoken Russian speech. He compared himself to one of the most iconic Russian politicians of the 1990s, Viktor Chernomyrdin, who spoke slowly because he was translating “from oral Russian to conventional Russian.”

People are not used to the fact that in a country called Russia, what they do may not be described exactly as they might like Evgeniy Satanovskypolitical scientist

Previously, Satanovsky was accused of slandering veterans of the Great Patriotic War

In December 2022, a Russian pensioner filed a police report against the expert. While watching the TV show “An Evening with Vladimir Solovyov,” the man heard Satanovsky’s statements insulting veterans and slandering “great Russian people.”

The political scientist called the accusations brought forward nonsense and doubted the existence of the supposedly indignant pensioner. “Maybe this is a purely Internet “dispersal” of lies. Most likely, this is due to the latest hysterics of various ultranationalists,” he said then.

Who is Evgeny Satanovsky?

Satanovsky is a frequent guest on political shows, in which he regularly appears as an expert. He specializes in the politics and economics of Israel and other states in the region. In addition, the political scientist is the founder and president of the Middle East Institute.

In 1995, Satanovsky stood at the origins of the Russian Jewish Congress, and from 2001 to 2004 he headed it. Currently, the orientalist also teaches at the Center for Judaic Studies and Jewish Civilization of the Institute of Asian Studies at Moscow State University. He has a number of scientific articles and is the author of 19 books.