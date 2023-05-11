The meeting between US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu is needed first of all by Washington. On May 11, Izvestia was told by the head of the Center for the Study of the Far East in St. Petersburg, Kirill Kotkov.

“This meeting is, of course, possible. But it all depends on whether the parties agree to it. The task of the United States is to call the Chinese Minister of Defense to his carpet and demonstrate that there is only one hegemon in the world – the United States, there can be no others. This meeting is needed by the United States in order to show the whole world who is the boss here, ”he said.

Earlier in the day, the Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that Austin’s meeting with Li Shangfu in Singapore was unlikely due to US sanctions against the Chinese defense minister.

On May 5, Bloomberg reported that the Pentagon was trying to get Austin to meet with his Chinese counterpart. At the same time, it was indicated that the negotiations in any case “will be awkward for both parties,” since the United States imposed sanctions against Lee back in 2018.

Prior to this, at the end of April, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, noted that Washington is interested in expanding communication channels with China, including restoring military communications. According to him, communication channels between the US and China remain open at various levels, but Washington wants to expand them.

That same month, Pentagon Deputy Chief Colin Kahl said China was ignoring US requests for military dialogue. In his opinion, Beijing lacks the political will to communicate with Washington.

Relations between the US and China deteriorated sharply after the visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August last year. Beijing considers the island to be its own territory, therefore, it considers the visit of the island by officials of other countries as support for the independence of Taiwan.