The results of the first round of the presidential elections in Turkey speak of an ideological split among the country’s population. On May 15, Izvestiya was informed by a senior lecturer at the Higher School of Economics, a researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Grigory Lukyanov.

The current president of the republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is gaining 49.4% of the vote in the elections, and the single opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is gaining 44.96%, said Ahmet Ener, head of the country’s Central Election Commission.

As Lukyanov noted, the situation in Turkish society was extremely tense on the eve of the elections, “a high turnout clearly indicates a high engagement of society.”

“This is due not only to the high traditional culture of political participation in Turkey, but also to the high expectations from these elections. <...> In the run-up to the elections, we observed a high level of emotions that engulfed the most diverse segments of Turkish society. To talk about how, with such engagement, with such emotionality, the result of the elections was a foregone conclusion, of course, this means dissembling. Until the very last moment, the results of the elections remained uncertain,” he said.

At the same time, the results of the first round clearly reflect the main specifics of the pre-election situation, the specialist emphasized. None of the candidates managed to get more than 50% of the vote, this shows a split among the population and suggests that the second round is not a panacea, Lukyanov added.

“Turkish society is split exactly in the middle. Behind specific candidates is not only their personal background, their personal reputation and attitude towards them as politicians. They have an ideology behind them. This is much more important, since each of the politicians reflects a certain value approach. And the split of Turkish society on a value basis is a significant factor for the political life and political development of Turkey. Such a split, such tension has accumulated over decades in a difficult economic and social situation, a difficult foreign policy situation. The split can be decisive both for Turkish statehood and for social harmony and public peace in this country,” he said.

Voting in the country’s presidential elections, as well as parliamentary elections, took place in Turkey the day before. The incumbent leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, oppositionist Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan claim the post of head of state. Muharrem Ince later announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy.

To win in the first round of the presidential election, you need to get 50% of the vote. If the first round does not reveal a winner, the second round will take place on May 28.