Mometimes a place holds so many stories that you don’t even know where to start the story. Such is the case at the Jaffa home of Palestinian-Israeli artist Dor Guez and American stylist Darnell Ross and their two children. Because behind inconspicuous walls and a squeaking iron gate in a narrow alley of Jaffa there is not only an old Ottoman villa in an overgrown courtyard, but also a part of Guez’ family saga.

Only behind the pastel double doors on the piano nobile does the splendor of the past open up on 250 square meters in a spacious liwan, a typical Ottoman hall with columns and arched windows, from which the individual rooms branch off like a central courtyard. The Syrian marble for the floors and columns, the Lebanese cedar wood for the windows and doors and the Palestinian tiles in the rooms – the surviving materials still bear witness to the Ottoman Empire when the trade routes from Jaffa and Jerusalem to Hebron, Nablus, Damascus and Beirut were open. They are the only historically intact rooms in the apartment building built by Palestinian twin brothers in the 19th century and one of the few original structures in the entire neighborhood.



With its pillars and arched windows, the house bears witness to its past as an Ottoman villa.

Image: Quynh Tran



It may be an amusing anecdote that Guez, like the original builders, has a twin brother, but what is even more surprising is that shortly after moving, he found a photo of his grandmother as a girl in a family album in front of his own house. And that is perhaps the crux of the many stories that come together here. Guez’s grandmother was a Palestinian Christian who, until her 1940s, lived less than a hundred meters away in Ajami, once an upper-middle-class Maronite neighborhood, and went to school in the same house. When Israeli forces captured Jaffa in May 1948, the family closed – believing she could return – left her house and fled to relatives at Lydda.

Lydda became Lod

Just a few months later, Lydda, now called Lod, was also taken by the Israelis. The ensuing Palestinian exodus, also known as the Lydda Death March, is considered the largest displacement resulting from the Palestinian War and is sometimes classified by Israeli historians as ethnic cleansing. Initially, the Israeli military believed that no Palestinians were left behind, but of the tens of thousands who lived in Lydda, several hundreds – including the families of Guez’s grandparents – were hiding in St. George’s Church.







Once Ajami was wealthy, then ghetto

By order of the state, the Palestinians who remained behind were initially resettled under martial law, as was the case in many places in the newly founded state of Israel, in fenced-off quarters, which they were only allowed to leave with a permit. The once-prosperous neighborhood of Ajami became a gated ghetto for Palestinians who stayed in Jaffa while Guez’s family was dispossessed and forced to remain in Lod. It was here that his maternal grandparents met and celebrated the first Palestinian wedding in Lod.

The photo of his grandmother as a young bride in the Lod ghetto now hangs as a collage in the living room in Ajami, which today looks very different from the neighborhood the young woman once left. Had the stately villas been in a different location, they might have been listed as historical monuments, but Ajami has long since lost its historical character; at times it was one of the poorest neighborhoods in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa metropolitan area.



The floor and columns are made of Syrian marble, the windows and doors are made of Lebanese cedar.

Image: Quynh Tran



By returning to his grandmother’s homeland – if not to her family home – Dor Guez has made a Palestinian aliyah, which by law should not exist in a Jewish state. At the same time, through his father, a child of Tunisian immigrants, he also brings the Jewish side of the country’s history into the historic rooms.