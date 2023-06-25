





12:10 A woman reacts at a hospital in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, on June 19, 2023, amid an Israeli army raid. © Ronaldo Schemidt – AFP

In this edition of Expreso de Oriente we analyze, hand in hand with our field correspondents, the escalation of violence in the last week in the occupied West Bank, with the incursions and attacks by the Israeli Army. We also address the situation of Syrians in exile, within the framework of International Refugee Day on June 20, and we explain what the Hajj pilgrimage consists of, the Muslim celebration that brings millions of faithful from all over the world to La Mecca.