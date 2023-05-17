First modification:
More than 64 million Turks were called to the polls to elect their head of state and 600 members of Parliament. With a participation of a little more than 88%, the current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, led the elections with 49% of the votes, against his rival, the opponent Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, with 45%. Neither of the two main candidates achieved the absolute majority necessary to win in the first round, therefore, they will have to face each other again on May 28.
In this special edition of Expreso de Oriente, we analyze the results of the elections in Turkey and the outlook for the country with Aribel Contreras Suárez, global affairs analyst.
#Orient #Express #Türkiye #defines #political #future #presidential #runoff
Leave a Reply