





12:41 Billboards show Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition candidate Kemal Kiliçdaroglu in Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, on April 28, 2023. © Ozan Kose, AFP

More than 64 million Turks were called to the polls to elect their head of state and 600 members of Parliament. With a participation of a little more than 88%, the current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, led the elections with 49% of the votes, against his rival, the opponent Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, with 45%. Neither of the two main candidates achieved the absolute majority necessary to win in the first round, therefore, they will have to face each other again on May 28.