





Turkey: Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirms a new mandate, what are the keys to his victory?

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the elections in Turkey. The president, with more than 20 years leading the country, surpassed his rival, the center-leftist Kemal Kiliçdaroglu. It seems that neither the tragic earthquakes of last February nor the economic decline in which the country is plunged have taken their toll on the Islamist president, who will rule for the next five years, his third consecutive term. The AKP leader thanked his voters shortly after the results were known: “The winners of both the May 14 and May 28 elections are all of our 85 million citizens.”