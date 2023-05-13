The current president Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces elections next Sunday that could mark the end of his 20-year rule in Turkey. The country is approaching the presidential and parliamentary elections, which have been classified as the closest in recent decades. The elections are a test for the current president and candidate for re-election, since for the first time the opposition has a real chance of winning. We explain it in this edition of Expreso de Oriente.
