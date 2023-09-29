This year marked two decades since the United States invasion of Iraq. 20 years later, the victims of the brutal torture and abuse committed by US troops and their allies in the feared Abu Ghraib prison still do not receive financial compensation and do not find mechanisms to access Justice, as determined by the most recent report from Human Rights Watch. We analyze it in this edition of Expreso de Oriente with Sarah Sanbar, co-author of the document.

