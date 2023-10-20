





13:44 The non-violent struggle of Palestinian civil society for the Palestinian cause. © France 24

The history of the Palestinian cause dates back to the first Nakba of 1948, with the expulsion of more than 750,000 Palestinians after the creation of the State of Israel. Since then, the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation has had different peaceful manifestations: from art, culture, academia or the resistance of thousands of civilians to leave their homes despite the constant attacks by the Israeli Army. A non-violent resistance of civil society that extends from the Palestinian territories in the Middle East to the diaspora in exile. We review what the non-violent struggle against the occupation of the Palestinian territories consists of and the role of refugees and exiles in the Palestinian cause.