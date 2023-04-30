





13:12 © France 24

With the presidential elections just around the corner, Turkey will decide between Erdogan’s continuity or change through a coalition of six opposition parties. Erdogan, who is celebrating 20 years in power, had to pause his campaign events for a few days after suffering health problems during a live interview. And his main rival, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, caused a stir by announcing in a video that he belonged to the Alevi minority, a historically punished branch of Islam.