





12:23 Palestinian Muhammad Abu Al-Humus, a former prisoner released from Israeli jail in exchange for hostages released by Hamas in Gaza, hugs his mother upon returning to his home in East Jerusalem. AFP – AHMAD GHARABLI

“Israel detains between 700 and 1,000 children in the occupied Palestinian territories each year and these children enter Israel’s military system,” says Alexandra Saieh, head of humanitarian policy at Save the Children, numbers that have increased since 7 October. The majority of those imprisoned are under “administrative detention”, without knowing their charges and without the possibility of trials. A recent report by the organization for the protection of children denounces the abuse, both physical and emotional, suffered by Palestinian minors detained by Israeli forces.