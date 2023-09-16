It has been a year since the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini died after being detained by the police for wearing her Islamic veil incorrectly. The event triggered a wave of protests never before experienced in the country. These were widely repressed and left hundreds dead and more than 500 injured. From Tehran, our correspondent Catalina Gómez Ángel describes the bravery of Iranian women, who increasingly go out into the streets without veils, facing threats from the regime, and even risking losing their jobs.

On the other hand, in Israel, the judges of the Supreme Court decide the political future of the institution. They began to debate the appeals presented by human rights associations seeking to annul the judicial reform law. This law was voted in July. However, if the court invalidates the law, the Government could decide to ignore its ruling. This is the 35th week of consecutive demonstrations in Israel, which is a threat to democracy.

And finally, 30 years ago, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organization representative Yasser Arafat shook hands in Washington, a historic gesture to celebrate the signing of the Oslo Accords. From Jerusalem, our correspondent Janira Gómez Muñoz explains to us how these unbalanced agreements failed. The conflict continued and there is a growing appropriation of Palestinian territory by Israel.