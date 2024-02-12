





12:03 One hundred people were killed by Israeli forces during the night of February 12, 2024 in Rafah, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. © AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a ground offensive on the city of Rafah, where more than half of the Gaza Strip's population has taken refuge. There is no longer a safe place in the enclave, where dozens of deaths are reported every day due to the Israeli offensive. Negotiations between Hamas and Israel for a possible ceasefire are stalled and Netanyahu continues to reinforce his position that the war will not end until Hamas is eradicated, but is it a viable goal? We analyze it in this new episode of Expreso de Oriente.