The young people defy the brutal repression of the Iranian authorities, which has left more than a hundred dead and thousands detained, according to human rights organizations. The outbreak began with the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morale police. The anger at his murder triggered the rejection of a part of society before the obligatory hijab, but the demands spread and the protesters also ask for structural changes in the Iranian society and regime.

