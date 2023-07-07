





13:43 Israel ends its military operation in Jenin. © France 24

The Israeli Army has terminated “for now” its military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, which lasted 48 hours, and left at least 12 Palestinians dead and a very weakened infrastructure in an area where some 14,000 people reside. In this edition of Expreso de Oriente we analyze the new and violent Israeli incursion into this area of ​​the occupied West Bank, as well as the role of armed Palestinian militias based in the historic stronghold of Palestinian resistance against the occupation. “The Palestinians of Jenin have experienced a second Nakba,” explained Palestinian journalist Mohammed Hamarsha.