First modification:
The Israeli Army has terminated “for now” its military operation in the Jenin refugee camp, which lasted 48 hours, and left at least 12 Palestinians dead and a very weakened infrastructure in an area where some 14,000 people reside. In this edition of Expreso de Oriente we analyze the new and violent Israeli incursion into this area of the occupied West Bank, as well as the role of armed Palestinian militias based in the historic stronghold of Palestinian resistance against the occupation. “The Palestinians of Jenin have experienced a second Nakba,” explained Palestinian journalist Mohammed Hamarsha.
#Orient #Express #Israeli #offensive #West #Bank #Jenin #people #face #fate #Gaza
Leave a Reply