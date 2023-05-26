Israel’s parliament has approved Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial biennial national budget that will, among other things, boost funding for ultra-Orthodox and pro-colonial parties. A good part is dedicated to the irregular settlements of Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank as part of the agreements between the center-right Likud party and its government partners. In this edition of Expreso de Oriente we talk about the controversial project of the Israeli Government.
