





12:24 An injured Palestinian girl cries after being injured in Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip, October 12, 2023. AFP – SAID KHATIB

Saturday, October 7, will be marked in the memory of the Middle East region as the day in which an operation by the Islamist militia Hamas surprised Israel, circumvented its robust security systems, managed to enter the territory and caused a brutal massacre of its inhabitants. passed. Shortly after, the ultra-conservative Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu attacked the besieged Gaza Strip with its artillery, where more than two million Palestinians are trapped and the dead exceed 1,700, most of them civilians. United Nations warns of possible war crimes. “We have been non-compliant with International Law for decades and with impunity for this non-compliance,” explains Itxaso Domínguez, in reference to the occupation and repression by Israel.