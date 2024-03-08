





12:05 Palestinians walk through the rubble of a mosque destroyed by Israeli bombing in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on March 2, 2024. © – / AFP

The war against children continues in the Gaza Strip: at least 15 children have died from malnutrition and, in the coming weeks, nearly 10,000 children could suffer severe wasting (the deadliest form of malnutrition). The inhabitants of the enclave are now desperate for food. However, Israel continues to block the arrival of much of the humanitarian aid, although it denies this. In this episode of Expreso de Oriente we talk to Unicef ​​about this situation.