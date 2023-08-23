





13:36 FILE – A rescue team inspects the site of this week’s massive port explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Three years after the massive Beirut port explosion, attempts to prosecute Those responsible are mired in political intrigue, the final death toll remains in dispute and many Lebanese have less faith than ever in their crumbling state institutions. © AP/Thibault Camus

Lebanon is mired in the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by a political class that has ruled the country since the end of the 1975-1990 civil war. Currently, three quarters of the Lebanese population, including one million Syrian refugees, live in poverty. Three years after the tragic explosion in the port of Beirut, in this special edition we review the crises in Lebanon.