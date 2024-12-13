The countdown to see the departure to Corinthianthe first of the mythical firm’s ships Orient Expresshas begun. It will be in June 2026 when this jewel of technology with an aerodynamic and elegant line, which has been designed by Chantiers de l’Atlantiquebegin your journey with routes through the Mediterranean, the Adriatic and, later, the Caribbean. The ticket prices and duration of the trips have not yet been revealed, but given their characteristics, high numbers and long stays can be expected.

Image of one of the suites of the Orient Express Corinthian



Inspired by the golden age of luxury cruises, this vessel is destined to be the most exclusive and luxurious in the world and, thanks to its 220 meters in length and 4,500 square meters of sail deployed on its three tilting masts, in the largest sailing yacht in the world capable of reaching a speed of 17 knots driven solely by the force of the wind.

The interiors of this classic are the work of Maxime d’Angeacwho has been inspired by the golden age of the Oriente Express and has given it a refined touch and a spirit of innovation and comfort, making this legendary brand unique. Each and every one of the 54 suites, which They range from 45 to 230 square meters, They have been conceived as unique spaces, as intimate refuges that open to the sea and to escape to when one is saturated with mundane life. Of them, 48 will be located on decks 4, 5, and 6 and another six of higher category on deck 7. All rooms have panoramic windows to enjoy the views during the crossing. Wood, leather and marble are some of the materials used by great craftsmen to shape each room.

All suites, 54 in total, have noble materials



Likewise, as a nod to the legend of the Orient Express, you can visit on board two original cabins of the ‘Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express’ train that date from the 1920s and 1930s.









It also has five restaurants, each with its own personality, eight bars, including a speakeasy inspired by the 1930s, a 115-seat cabaret that reproduces the Parisian and Art Deco spirit, a recording studio, a movie theater and a spa, among other common spaces.

One of the most notable spaces will be the Navy which, located at the stern of the sailboat – practically at the level of the water surface – will host dinners and nautical activities and a 16.60 meter long swimming lane on deck 6 which will allow swimmers to train.

With the launch of this ship, 140 years after the first luxury trains and a century after the legendary Normandy liner, a new maritime page is written in history, completing the long legend of the Orient Express.