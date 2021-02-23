The news of a man who seriously injured a dog by dragging her tied to his car generated outrage on social networks and went as far as Oriana Sabatini, who manifested himself through a story on his account Instagram.

Gabriela’s niece and Catherine Fulop’s daughter echoed a publication made by the shelter Glew paws, located in the Party of Admiral Brown, from an event that occurred in the nearby town of Guernica.

There a man tied To a bitch to the bumper of his car and he took her like that dragging her and causing her serious injuries, until he was stopped by neighbors. As it became known later, the bitch, called Mint, belongs to a family in the area and was lost.

Glew’s protectionist group published photos of the event, which occurred on Monday, along with a review of what happened.

A man was detained by neighbors in Guernica. He had a dog dragging her with his car.

“This happened this morning (Monday morning) in the town of GuernicaThis man that you are seeing now is called Victorio Tiesi, he dragged a dog with his car for several kilometers on the road and caused serious injuries to her hind legs, ”they reported.

“Thanks to the actions of the neighbors – the story continues – they were able to make this man stop the car and they held the dog in a local shop. Luckily, and thanks to the massive dissemination of the publication, the MENTA family came forward with the corresponding papers to find the whereabouts of their lost dog ”.

The publication ends by commenting that at that time, on Monday afternoon, the family that owns the animal was “at the Guernica Police Academy making the corresponding complaint while waiting for their dog to be delivered.”

Sabatini, a follower of Patitas Glew’s publications, replied to the news on her Instagram through a story in which she commented: “This human shit was dragging a dog with his car, seriously injuring her. Of course the bitch has serious injuries because of this HDP who dragged her with his car. ” He also published the address of Patitas Glew’s account and requested dissemination for the news.

Paulo Dybala, Oriana Sabatini, Kaia and Bowen.

Ova’s daughter is a renowned mascot and she usually shares photos with her followers in which she is seen accompanied by her dogs. Precisely less than two weeks ago he “presented” Bowen, a new member of the family -an Akita Inu breed puppy- in a photo in which he is seen with his partner, the soccer player Paulo dybala, her and the other pet of the family group, Kaia.

Regarding the fact of animal abuse, the owner of the vehicle that was dragging the dog was arrested on Hipólito Yrigoyen avenue between Brazil and the Argentine Republic, in Guernica, and transferred to Police Station No. 1 in that city.

Also, in that unit, the owner of Menta certified that the pet was hers and she was able to take it with her. At the time of arrest, the animal had all four legs injured and was losing a lot of blood.

