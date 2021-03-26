Oriana sabatini She usually shares on social media material from her day to day in Turin, the Italian city where she lives with her boyfriend, Paulo dybala (27), Juventus star forward.

But it seems you can’t always post everything. And not because he doesn’t want to, but because sometimes he suffers some kind of censorship. At least that’s what he hinted in one of his latest Instagram stories.

“Tik Tok put on his cap as usual and erased it. So he goes to Insta”, He wrote along with a video that he shared with his more than five million followers of that social network.

Images of the viral challenge of Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala.

In the images, Catherine Fulop’s daughter is seen trying a viral challenge that it does not go quite well together with his partner. What is it about? It seems simple, but it is not: in short, the idea is to transport a woman through the air by placing only the forearm under her crotch.

“Ayyy, it hurts, slow down”, Sabatini is heard saying after the first attempt. “And how do you want me to do?”, replies Dybala, who is tempted with laughter and somewhat confused by the way in which he should do the test.

Then, after a failed second attempt, the pair succeeds in the third, albeit by a very short distance. “It’s that I weigh a lot”she jokes as she melts into a loving hug with her boyfriend.

Oriana and Dybala in Turin, Italy, with their pets.

Oriana and Dybala have been together for almost three years. He has been playing in Italy for a decade, so the romance began at a distance. However, as she established herself, the singer spent more days in Europe until she finally moved.

The footballer has 41 million followers on Instagram, but he does not usually show too many aspects of his private life. She, on the other hand, exposes a lot of her daily chores, although TikTok, where she has more than 1 million fans, sometimes does not allow it.

